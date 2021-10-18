Ian Rapoport suggest Detroit Lions could be targeting speedy WR in a trade

If you did not know it coming into the season, you know now that when it comes to wide receivers, the Detroit Lions are extremely limited.

Well, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions could be targeting Cardinals WR Andy Isabella in a trade.

Isabella, who is 24, was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his time in the league, he has caught 30 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions trade for Isabella?

Per @RapSheet the Lions could be targeting Cardinals WR Andy Isabella in a trade. Thoughts 🤔 — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) October 18, 2021

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=242939714" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>