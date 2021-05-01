Ian Rapoport suggests possible trade destination for Aaron Rodgers

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, Aaron Rodgers is not happy with his current situation and he reportedly wants to be traded by the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers continue to insist that they will not trade Rodgers but according to Ian Rapoport, if he is traded, the Denver Broncos could be a landing spot.

Nation, where do you think Rodgers plays in 2021?

The #Broncos are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the #Packers trade him, which they say they won't. Also, they didn't take a QB on Thursday. Not unrelated. pic.twitter.com/qcMSmWvUEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021