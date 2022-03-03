Ian Rapoport’s update on Aaron Rodgers won’t please Lions fans

The Green Bay Packers saw their great season come to a stunning end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, as the visiting squad shocked their hosts with a walk-off field goal as time expired to advance in the NFL postseason and send Green Bay into an uncertain offseason.

Of course, speculation immediately began as to the future plans of 2022 NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose status to play the year with Green Bay was in doubt before he ultimately decided to take the field. Rodgers made headlines when it was reported that he had purchased property outside of Nashville, leading many to believe that he could be gearing up to play for the Tennessee Titans. He’s also been connected to the Denver Broncos.

However, Rodgers has reportedly been working on a short term extension with the Packers. And according to comments made by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport earlier today from the NFL Combine, it sounds as though the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers will continue – at least for now.

“If Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay, it’s going to be on a new deal,” Rapoport said. “It’s going to make him almost certainly the highest-paid player in the NFL, and it’s going to be a deal that is shorter and one with probably some fake years at the end to make the cap situation a lot easier.”

During the 2021 season, Rodgers led the Packers to their third straight NFC North championship while registering 4,115 passing yards along with 40 touchdowns, four interceptions and 69.2 quarterback rating. Of course, $50 million per season for a 38 year old player, even of the stature of Rodgers, would be a hefty price tag.

However, Rapoport stated that the Packers and Rodgers are in a “very good place” with negotiations.

– – Quotes via Ian Rapoport Link – –