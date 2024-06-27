Iconic Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Football Rivalry to Resume With Home-and-Home Series





Michigan State, Notre Dame Announce Home-and-Home Series

According to a report from Michigan State Athletics, Michigan State and Notre Dame will renew their historic rivalry with a home-and-home football series set for 2026 and 2027, reviving the competition for the Megaphone Trophy.

The Spartans will visit Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, and then host the Fighting Irish in East Lansing on Sept. 18, 2027.

A Longstanding Rivalry and the Megaphone Trophy

MSU and Notre Dame have faced off 79 times since their first game in 1897. Michigan State ranks second in all-time victories (29) against Notre Dame, trailing only USC (38) in wins over the Irish. Notre Dame leads the overall series, 49-29-1. Since 1949, the winner of this matchup has claimed the Megaphone Trophy, jointly sponsored by the Detroit alumni clubs of both schools. The trophy features the colors and logos of both institutions, with a record of past game scores inscribed.

The two teams competed annually from 1959 to 1994, followed by a series from 1997 to 2013. They last met in a pair of games in 2016 and 2017, each winning on the road.

Commemorating the Game of the Century

The 2026 encounter will also mark the 60th anniversary of the famed “Game of the Century,” which ended in a 10-10 draw between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 MSU at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 19, 1966.

Michigan State AD Alan Haller’s Statement

“The Michigan State-Notre Dame rivalry is not only one of the oldest rivalries in all of college football, it’s a series that is meaningful to Spartan players and fans alike,” said Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. “It’s fitting that the battle for the Megaphone Trophy renews in the 60th anniversary season of the 1966 Game of the Century.”