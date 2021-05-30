Idiot fan throws water bottle at Nets G Kyrie Irving [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets went into Boston and absolutely obliterated the Celtics in to take a 3 games to 1 series lead.

Following the game, as the Nets were walking through the tunnel to their locker room, an idiot fan (we assume a Celtics fan) tossed a water bottle that nearly hit Kyrie Irving.

This is starting to get out of hand. Grow up, people.

An idiot threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving as he left the floor (via @TalkinNets) pic.twitter.com/HztZs6AIOC — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 31, 2021