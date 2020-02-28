20 F
Detroit
Friday, February 28, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Ignorant fans bash Garth Brooks for wearing Barry Sanders jersey for concert

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This past weekend, the great Garth Brooks was in town to perform at Ford Field.

Embed from Getty Images

When Brooks came out onto the stage he was wearing a Barry Sanders’ Detroit Lions jersey and fans when wild. Garth explained why he chose to wear the Barry jersey for his concert.

“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college,” said Brooks. “I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man.”

Now for the sad (yet extremely hilarious) part of the story.

Following the concert, as some ignorant people caught win that Gart wore a No. 20 Sanders’ jersey, they took to his Instagram page to bash him for supporting Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders!!! Some got quite a laugh!

From MLive:

jenjensoccermomma Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! 🤢 So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. 😡Thought you were different.

chrisay59 Nothing like supporting a communist to loss a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!

princess_lroy I wish you would’ve kept your political preferences to yourself. Peace out.

atlhotsauce26 Glad to see Garth is feeling the Bern!

rayekirby Well guess ur no different from other celebrities,,but thought u might be. We dont need to know who u vote for an especially at ur concert.

garybrown595 Il never listen to another one of your songs ever again.

mkn2600 You just lost thousands of fans in Michigan Just stick to your music.

scottbotting Funny, he is playing in Detroit wearing Barry Sanders jersey and people are losing their minds thinking it’s a political statement. Get a grip people, he was only honoring Barry Sanders. Man people are so ridiculous.

mcadoo2462 Your political views are just as bad as your music.

toph3r218 Man does this show how much hatred there is in the USA right now. It’s pretty sad. A guy can’t even wear a jersey without someone making it political.

perspective_is_everything2020 I have never laughed so hard at uneducated people in my life 😂😂😂 BARRY SANDERS!!!! Detroit Lions!!! Garth I’m sure you’re having the best laugh at this!!

shaynikki22 I’m not even a Garth Brooks fan, I just came here for the comments 😂 As a Lions fan (Yeah, I know) and a Bernie supporter, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

It’s a sad world that we live in!

 

SourceMLive
ViaMLive
