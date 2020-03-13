Ignorant fans are wishing death upon coronavirus-positive Rudy Gobert

Look no further when you want to see some of the worst that sports fandom has to offer.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. This prompted the NBA to immediately shut down their season until further notice.

Gobert himself even took to social media to issue an apology for the carelessness he displayed before his diagnosis.

However, that wasn’t enough for some particular fans, who decided to escalate things beyond any level that’s acceptable – actually wishing death on Gobert.









The absolute worst of sports fans are at work here. Thankfully, these few ignorant individuals represent only a tiny fraction of fans as a whole.