Igor Larionov II gives shoutout to his father for legendary triple-overtime goal

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Igor Larionov was affectionately known as “The Professor” to teammates and fans alike with his masterful play on the ice.

The biggest goal of his career came in the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals, where he ended a marathon triple-overtime Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes to give the Red Wings a 2-1 series lead.

His son, Igor Larionov II, took to Twitter to compliment his father on the legendary tally:

Not surprisingly, the younger Larionov is a hockey player who suited up in the OHL as well as for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.