Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch has provided another explanation for his decision to remove Steve Yzerman as general manager, and according to the team’s owner, the move wasn’t even being considered earlier this year.

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Speaking with reporters Thursday before Detroit’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ilitch explained how a promising season turned into an organizational review that ultimately ended Yzerman’s seven-year run as GM.

And while the decision stunned plenty of Red Wings fans, Ilitch insists it became necessary.

Detroit Tigers chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Explains Decision to Remove Steve Yzerman

During Thursday’s media availability, Ilitch pointed to Detroit’s position in the standings last January as evidence that a leadership change was far from his mind.

“In January of last season, our team was first in our division, and we were fourth in the NHL,” Ilitch told Wings beat writers, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. “A leadership change was not on my radar whatsoever.”

But everything changed when Detroit stumbled down the stretch and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season, the longest active drought in the NHL.

Ilitch explained that the disappointing finish prompted him to conduct a thorough organizational review. That process included evaluating Yzerman’s accomplishments and determining whether Detroit needed a different approach moving forward.

Ilitch acknowledged that Yzerman had improved the organization considerably from the one he inherited in 2019. However, he concluded that the NHL had evolved and that the Red Wings had an opportunity to benefit from new leadership.

He described removing Yzerman as a difficult but necessary decision.

The latest explanation reinforces what we previously covered about Ilitch’s decision to move on from Yzerman, although Thursday’s comments came with the Red Wings facing even greater scrutiny.

Ilitch Is Focused on Finding Yzerman’s Replacement

Three months after Yzerman was removed in mid-July, Detroit still hasn’t named a permanent leader of hockey operations.

Ilitch made it clear Thursday that he isn’t going to rush the process simply to satisfy frustrated fans.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Ilitch said the search could end soon, during this season, or that it could run until the end of the season.

Ilitch also spelled out what he is actually hiring. He said he is seeking a president of hockey operations, and that whoever takes that job will decide whether and when Detroit adds a general manager underneath them.

For now, Shawn Horcoff remains Detroit’s interim general manager, Ilitch has expressed confidence in his performance, and Ilitch said Horcoff is still a candidate to keep the job. As we recently discussed while examining Horcoff’s future, the uncertainty surrounding the front office has left several important organizational decisions hanging in the balance.

What Detroit’s Next Hire Has to Deliver

Ilitch wants an innovative leader capable of building a championship-caliber organization in the modern NHL. Whether his eventual selection can deliver that vision remains the biggest question facing the franchise.

For Red Wings fans, however, explanations about Yzerman’s dismissal will only go so far. After a decade without playoff hockey, they want results, and Ilitch’s next hire could determine how much longer they have to wait.