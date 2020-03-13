45.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
Ilitch Holdings commits $1 million to help part-time colleagues

Ilitch Holdings is lending a hand to workers who are affected by the cancellations and delaying of events in the city.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Along with the delaying of the Detroit Red Wings season along with pushing back of the Detroit Tigers season, several other events have been affected due to the spread of COVID-19.

Among these events scheduled to take place in Detroit were:

-Little Big Town, March 12 at Fox Theatre
-WWE Friday Night Smackdown, March 13 at Little Caesars Arena
-14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, March 14 at Fox Theatre
-Zac Brown Band, March 14 at Little Caesars Arena
-March Badness, March 15 at Little Caesars Arena
-Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out, March 19 at Little Caesars Arena
-Blake Shelton, March 21 at Little Caesars Arena
-Festival of Laughs, March 21 at Fox Theatre
-Billie Eilish, March 23 at Little Caesars Arena
-RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, March 27 at Fox Theatre
-The Bachelor Live on Stage, April 4 at Fox Theatre
-NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11, at Little Caesars Arena (cancelled)

To that end, Ilitch Holdings announced a $1 million fund to cover one month’s wages for part-time staff that would have otherwise worked these events.

The statement reads:

“In this time of uncertainty, we are committed to standing with and supporting our dedicated and hardworking colleagues and providing them and their families the reassurance they deserve. 

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena have set up a $1 million fund to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts, and events that they would have otherwise worked were it not for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis. In other words, if they were scheduled to work at an event that has been cancelled in the next month, they will be paid. Where there are opportunities, arena staff will be moved into other roles.

– – Quotes via Ilitch Holdings, INC Link– –

Previous articleDetroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees
Next articleDetroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

Comments

