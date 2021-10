What a game!

On Saturday afternoon, Illinois and No. 7 Penn State battled each other back and forth in a game that set an NCAA record for most overtimes in a single game.

When all was said and done, Illinois and Penn State played a whopping NINE overtimes before the Fighting Illini finally scored to win the game 20-18 in Happy Valley.

Former Michigan QB Brandon Peters tossed the game-winning 2-point conversion for Illinois.