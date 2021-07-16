Illinois C Kofi Cockburn makes decision 15 days after entering Transfer Portal

Sharing is caring!

15 days ago, Kofi Cockburn broke the hearts of Illinois basketball fans as he announced he was entering the Transfer Portal.

Since then, there has been speculation that he may commit to Kentucky or Florida State but that is not the case.

On Friday, Cockburn announced that he will be returning to Illinois for the 2021-22 season.

This is huge for Illinois as Cockburn returning makes them a contender in the Big Ten.