Illinois Trolls Michigan With 2 Minutes Remaining In 21-7 Win [Video]

On Saturday afternoon, the Illinois Fighting Illini defended their home turf in dominating fashion, handing the Michigan Wolverines a humbling 21-7 loss. The defeat not only marked a tough day for Michigan on the field but also delivered a symbolic blow to the Wolverines' playoff hopes, as they now fall to 4-3 on the season.

As if the victory wasn’t enough, Illinois made sure to rub salt in the wound with a perfectly timed troll job with just two minutes remaining in the game. In a move that caught many by surprise, Illinois blared “Mr. Brightside” over the stadium speakers—a song famously played at Michigan Stadium at the conclusion of the third quarter as part of a beloved Wolverines tradition.

If the outcome wasn’t painful enough for Michigan, Illinois played “Mr. Brightside” in the closing minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZTmgWZQ48C — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 19, 2024

The message was loud and clear: Illinois had not only taken the win but also claimed one of Michigan’s most cherished gameday moments for themselves. The Illini crowd got into it, and the atmosphere in Memorial Stadium was electric as they celebrated the team's dominant performance.

For Michigan, the loss was a crushing blow to their season, effectively eliminating them from playoff contention and leaving fans wondering where the team goes from here. There's always next year, right?