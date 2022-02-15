in NFL

In 2012, Matthew Stafford commented about going to the White House and not meeting the President

On May 10, 2012, then Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the opportunity to go to the West Wing of the White House for a financial literacy event and when he was told that President Barack Obama was not there, Stafford had the perfect response.

“No worries,” Stafford told Gene Sperling. “There’s only one way an NFL QB should ever get to come to WH and meet the President.”

On Sunday, Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory and this time when he goes to the White House, you can bet the President will be there.

