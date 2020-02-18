37.2 F
MSU News

Incriminating photo of former Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio surfaces

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This is not good news for Mark Dantonio.

According to reports, Dantonio testified that Curtis Blackwell was not allowed to recruit off-campus and that he never did while he was with the Michigan State Spartans.

Well, according to a piece by Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Blackwell not only recruited off-campus by there is a photo to prove it. A photo that also happens to include Dantonio.

From The Detroit News:

In the filing, La Keshia Neal, mother of five-star recruit Daelin Hayes, submitted a sworn affidavit in which she said Dantonio, Blackwell and two other MSU coaches were in her home on or around Dec. 7, 2015.

*In the photo above, which is from La Keshia Neal, Curtis Blackwell is on the far left, right next to Mark Dantonio.

Neal said she made the coaches breakfast and took pictures of the coaches posing with Hayes, a defensive end from Ann Arbor Skyline High School who ended up committing to Notre Dame, where he now plays.

Blackwell’s attorneys attached one of the photos, that includes Dantonio, Blackwell and Hayes, as well as assistant coaches Mike Tressel and Harlon Barnett. Tressel recently was added to new coach Mel Tucker’s staff. Barnett was at Saturday’s basketball game at Breslin Center in East Lansing, sitting next to Tressel, wearing an MSU shirt.

Another photo showed the breakfast Neal had prepared.

During his deposition in January, before he stepped down as coach earlier this month, Dantonio was asked if Blackwell ever went with him to visit recruits in their homes. Dantonio responded, “No.”

Dantonio recently stepped down as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans and he was replaced by former Colorado head coach, Mel Tucker.

We highly suggest that you read the rest of Tony Paul’s report by clicking here.

