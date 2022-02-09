Indiana Pacers reportedly reject Detroit Pistons trade offer

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and there has been plenty of speculation as to whether or not the Detroit Pistons will trade F Jerami Grant.

According to a rumor floating around, the Indiana Pacers have rejected a trade offer from the Pistons that would have sent Grant to the Pacers for Myles Turner.

“We’re told Jerami Grant for Myles Turner was rejected by Indiana, and that Milwaukee has interest in Turner to play the Brook Lopez role,” Bulpett wrote. “But the Pacers may be sticking with Turner a while to see how he meshes with [Tyrese] Halliburton. ‘Indiana’s been trying to move Turner for three years, but everyone kept asking for [Domantas] Sabonis,’ said one GM.”