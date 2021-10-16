Indiana suffers huge loss for matchup vs. No. 10 Michigan State

When the Indiana Hoosiers take the field on Saturday against the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans, their leader, Michael Penix Jr., will be on the sidelines.

According to a report from Dustin Dopirak, Penix is currently on the sidelines (injured shoulder) without pads on which means it will be Jack Tuttle that gets the start against the Spartans.

Though Penix Jr. has had a tough season, this is still a big break for the Spartans.

Michael Penix is on the sideline and not in pads, so there's your answer. Jack Tuttle taking snaps from first-team center Dylan Powell. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) October 16, 2021

