NCAA Football: Michigan State at Michigan

Indiana suffers huge loss for matchup vs. No. 10 Michigan State

by

When the Indiana Hoosiers take the field on Saturday against the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans, their leader, Michael Penix Jr., will be on the sidelines.

According to a report from Dustin Dopirak, Penix is currently on the sidelines (injured shoulder) without pads on which means it will be Jack Tuttle that gets the start against the Spartans.

Though Penix Jr. has had a tough season, this is still a big break for the Spartans.

