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Indianapolis Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard

Chris Ballard Fired
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The Indianapolis Colts have made a stunning front-office change just six weeks into the 2026 NFL season, officially announcing Monday that general manager Chris Ballard has been relieved of his duties. The decision comes less than 24 hours after Indianapolis suffered an embarrassing 26-20 home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

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Ballard, who had served as the Colts’ general manager since 2017, was in his 10th season leading the organization. With Indianapolis sitting at 2-4 and frustration continuing to grow among the fan base, owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon decided the franchise could no longer afford to wait until the offseason to make a change.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Colts Owner Explains Decision to Fire Chris Ballard

In a statement released by the Colts, Irsay-Gordon thanked Ballard for his contributions while making it clear that the organization’s recent performance had fallen short of expectations. She also emphasized that the timing of the dismissal was intentional rather than a reaction the team intended to postpone.

“I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization. He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best.”

“As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.”

The announcement marks a significant reversal from January, when Indianapolis ownership publicly expressed confidence in Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. At the time, both men were given another opportunity after a disappointing finish to the 2025 season.

That patience apparently reached its breaking point Sunday, when Indianapolis squandered a 13-0 halftime lead against Tennessee. The Titans entered the game without a victory, making the result particularly damaging for a Colts organization that entered 2026 facing enormous pressure to win.

Indianapolis Colts Begin Search for Next General Manager

Perhaps the most revealing part of Irsay-Gordon’s statement was her explanation for making the change during the season. Rather than allowing Ballard to finish the year, ownership believes beginning the search immediately gives Indianapolis its best chance to establish a new direction.

“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now. We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.”

What the Chris Ballard Firing Means for Shane Steichen

That decision raises immediate questions about the future of Steichen, who remains the team’s head coach. The Colts have not announced a coaching change, but the next general manager could eventually have a significant say in the direction of the organization.

Chris Ballard’s Record in Indianapolis

Ballard’s tenure included two playoff appearances and just one postseason victory through his first nine seasons. He leaves with a 72-82-1 regular-season record and a 1-2 mark in the playoffs. The organization’s ongoing struggle to establish sustained success at quarterback following Andrew Luck’s retirement also became a defining challenge of his time in Indianapolis.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported when Indianapolis retained Ballard and Steichen, the Colts finished 2025 with an 8-9 record after beginning the season 7-1. That collapse increased the pressure on both men heading into this season.

Colts Say Their Goals for the Season Have Not Changed

Despite Monday’s announcement, Irsay-Gordon stressed that the Colts have not abandoned their goals for the remainder of the year. The organization expects its players and coaches to continue competing while the front office undergoes a major transition.

“I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games.”

For the Colts, the Chris Ballard era is officially over. Now the question is whether Monday’s decision represents the beginning of a much larger organizational overhaul in Indianapolis.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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