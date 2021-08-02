Indianapolis Colts get awful news regarding QB Carson Wentz

by

According to Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich, QB Carson Wentz needs foot surgery and will miss 5-12 weeks.

Reich said Wentz had an old foot injury dating back to perhaps high school according to doctors. Over time, the bone came loose and started causing Wentz pain.

Tough break for Wentz and the Colts as he was just signed during the offseason to lead the offense.

