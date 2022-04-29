Indianapolis Colts leapfrog Detroit Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

Welp, the Lions have missed out on another safety.
According to a report, the Indianapolis Colts just leap-frogged the Detroit Lions by trading up to No. 96 in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the No. 96 overall pick, the Colts are selecting S Nick Cross out of Maryland.
The Lions are now on the clock with the No. 97 overall pick.
The Colts traded up to No. 96 overall in the third round and drafted Maryland safety Nick Cross, their fourth pick of the day.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 30, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings