in Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts leapfrog Detroit Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

The Colts moved up for safety

Welp, the Lions have missed out on another safety.

According to a report, the Indianapolis Colts just leap-frogged the Detroit Lions by trading up to No. 96 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the No. 96 overall pick, the Colts are selecting S Nick Cross out of Maryland.

The Lions are now on the clock with the No. 97 overall pick.

