The Indianapolis Colts are continuing their roster shakeup, and another big-name player is on the move. On Tuesday, Indianapolis reportedly agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, marking the second major Colts trade of the day.

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The Colts will receive a 2027 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Buckner, who is returning to the organization that selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The move comes just hours after Indianapolis traded eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

Colts Trade DeForest Buckner Back to San Francisco

Buckner, 32, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers before being traded to Indianapolis in 2020. The veteran defensive tackle has remained a productive interior pass rusher, recording 31 tackles and four sacks through seven games this season.

The move reunites Buckner with a San Francisco team hoping to strengthen its defensive front ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. The 49ers are 6-1 and appear determined to improve their roster for another potential playoff run.

For Indianapolis, the trade is another clear indication that significant changes are underway following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts entered the week at 2-5 and have now moved two of their most recognizable veteran players in a matter of hours.

Detroit Lions Miss Out on Potential Trade Target

The Buckner trade is particularly interesting from a Detroit Lions perspective, considering he had emerged as a potential addition to Brad Holmes’ defensive line. Earlier Tuesday, we identified Buckner as one of two Colts players Detroit should consider targeting if Indianapolis began selling off veteran talent.

Buckner’s ability to generate interior pressure would have made him an intriguing option alongside Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. However, the 49ers have now reportedly secured his services, ending any possibility of Detroit acquiring him from Indianapolis.

The Lions still have time to address their defensive needs before the trade deadline, and Indianapolis may not be finished moving players. As we previously examined following Ballard’s firing, the Colts’ struggles could create opportunities for teams looking to add experienced players.

Buckner is now headed back to San Francisco, while Indianapolis continues reshaping its roster. For the Lions, another potential defensive reinforcement is officially off the board, leaving Holmes to evaluate what other opportunities might emerge before Nov. 10.