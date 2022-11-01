College Sports

Initial College Football Playoff Rankings unveiled

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Here we go! We are heading into Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season and though most of the traditional powerhouses have done their thing, there have also been some other teams who have clawed their way into the National Championship conversation. Just moments ago, the initial College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, the top 10 teams are pretty much what we thought they would be with a couple of surprises.

What are the initial College Football Playoff Rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings

Just moments ago, the initial rankings were released and you can bet these rankings will shift around throughout the rest of the season.

Here are the full rankings:

Featured Videos

  1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

College Football Playoff Rankings

Nation, what surprises you about these rankings?

TAGGED: College Football Playoff, College Football Playoff Rankings
Share this Article
Previous Article Britt Reid Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid sentenced to prison time
Next Article Detroit Lions Brady Breeze Detroit Lions sign S Brady Breeze
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Brady Breeze
Detroit Lions sign S Brady Breeze
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
College Football Playoff Rankings
Initial College Football Playoff Rankings unveiled
College Sports
Britt Reid
Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid sentenced to prison time
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson sends message to Detroit Lions fans following trade
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?