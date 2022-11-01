Initial College Football Playoff Rankings unveiled

Here we go! We are heading into Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season and though most of the traditional powerhouses have done their thing, there have also been some other teams who have clawed their way into the National Championship conversation. Just moments ago, the initial College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, the top 10 teams are pretty much what we thought they would be with a couple of surprises.
What are the initial College Football Playoff Rankings?
Just moments ago, the initial rankings were released and you can bet these rankings will shift around throughout the rest of the season.
Here are the full rankings:
- Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
Nation, what surprises you about these rankings?