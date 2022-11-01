Initial College Football Playoff Rankings unveiled

Here we go! We are heading into Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season and though most of the traditional powerhouses have done their thing, there have also been some other teams who have clawed their way into the National Championship conversation. Just moments ago, the initial College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, the top 10 teams are pretty much what we thought they would be with a couple of surprises.

What are the initial College Football Playoff Rankings?

Just moments ago, the initial rankings were released and you can bet these rankings will shift around throughout the rest of the season.

Here are the full rankings:

Featured Videos



Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Nation, what surprises you about these rankings?