Initial Detroit Lions injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday
  • The Lions have released their initial injury report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took care of business, though it wasn’t easy, on the road against the New York Jets. With the win, the Lions moved to 7-7 on the season and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs now sit at about 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Lions and Panthers will square off on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The initial Detroit Lions injury report has been released.

Just seconds ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week.

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNP
Jason CabindaFBillnessNP
DeShon ElliottSshoulderNP
Frank RagnowCfootNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeLP
Evan BrownC/GankleLP
Taylor DeckerTelbowLP
Micahel BrockersDLillnessFP

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Panthers on Christmas Eve?

