Initial Detroit Lions injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

The Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took care of business, though it wasn’t easy, on the road against the New York Jets. With the win, the Lions moved to 7-7 on the season and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs now sit at about 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Lions and Panthers will square off on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The initial Detroit Lions injury report has been released.

Who is on the Initial Detroit Lions injury report?

Just seconds ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week.

Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status Kayode Awosika G ankle NP Jason Cabinda FB illness NP DeShon Elliott S shoulder NP Frank Ragnow C foot NP Derrick Barnes LB knee LP Evan Brown C/G ankle LP Taylor Decker T elbow LP Micahel Brockers DL illness FP

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Panthers on Christmas Eve?