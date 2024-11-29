Injuries Piling Up, But Dan Campbell’s Focus Remains on Winning

The Detroit Lions fought through yet another wave of injuries to key players and still managed to secure a hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. As injuries continue to mount on both sides of the ball, particularly along the defensive line, head coach Dan Campbell was resolute in his postgame comments, emphasizing the team’s next-man-up mentality.

When asked about the ongoing injuries to the defensive line, Campbell’s response as quoted by SI was straightforward: “Let me ask you this, does it really matter? Like who cares? You know, and that’s the thing, that’s what I go back to. It doesn’t matter. Either it is or it isn’t, and we get a guy back, or we don’t get a guy back.”

Campbell made it clear that while injuries are an unfortunate reality, they are not an excuse. “Worrying about it, and moaning about it, and bitching about it – It’s like calls, right? It’s like the call. It’s like (Kindle) Vildor. I could sit there and throw a fit about it. What does it matter? It’s called, it’s done.”

Dan Campbell: Control What You Can Control

Instead of dwelling on what is out of their control, Campbell focused on getting the most out of the players available to him. “I know this, whoever we have available, we’re going to get them ready to play, and we expect them to hold the line, period,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to do your job, and everybody around you is looking for you to do your job.”

The Lions’ coaching staff continues to adapt, ensuring that whatever changes are necessary, they’ll be made without hesitation. Campbell stated, “If we’ve got to do something different, we’ve got defensive injuries that make us do something different offensively and special teams, we’ll do that. If it’s offensively, we’ll play a little differently on defense or special teams, and we’ll find a way to balance levees.”

As the Lions continue to push for a Super Bowl, Campbell’s message is clear: no matter the challenges or the injuries, the team will continue to find ways to succeed. The Lions’ resilience in the face of adversity remains one of their strongest attributes, and with Campbell leading the charge, they are determined to keep moving forward, one game at a time.