Injury causes Detroit Tigers to make change to Wednesday’s lineup

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to take a series when they host the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have made a change to tonight’s lineup due to an injury to Harold Castro.

According to reports, Castro hurt his right hand during drills and is getting checked out by doctors. Isaac Paredes will get the start at third base in place of Castro.

The Tigers have not yet released an updated batting order.

