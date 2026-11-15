The Detroit Lions may have suffered a devastating blow during Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, and one prominent injury analyst is raising serious concerns about Aidan Hutchinson’s knee injury.

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Dr. David J. Chao, known as ProFootballDoc, believes Hutchinson may have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Chao shared his assessment on social media after reviewing video of the Lions star collapsing to the ground following a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Chao has not examined Hutchinson and has not seen any imaging; his read comes entirely from the broadcast video.

The Lions have not confirmed an ACL injury. Their only announcement so far has been an in-game designation of questionable to return with a knee injury. Still, Chao’s assessment is certainly not what Detroit fans wanted to hear.

Injury Expert Raises Serious Concerns About Aidan Hutchinson

After reviewing the video, Chao posted the following message on his ProFootballDoc X account:

“#AidanHutchinson Celebration injury after sack By video, worry for right knee ACL tear Related coverage Detroit Lions Release First Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update Read more → Would not be the first this way 🙏”

Chao followed that assessment with another concerning message, writing:

“OUT and not good news by video:”

OUT and not good news by video: https://t.co/UqGgfxZWwJ — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 15, 2026

Those comments immediately raise concerns about the severity of Hutchinson’s injury, especially given the unusual way it occurred. However, Chao’s assessment is based on video footage and is not an official medical diagnosis.

According to Pride of Detroit’s injury report, Hutchinson jumped in celebration after bringing down Maye before falling to the ground in obvious discomfort.

The former Michigan standout eventually walked off the field under his own power, although he was noticeably limping. He was examined in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room, and Detroit subsequently listed him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Lions Facing Another Potentially Devastating Hutchinson Injury

For Detroit, the possibility of another serious injury to Hutchinson is particularly difficult to stomach.

The Lions star previously suffered a broken leg during the 2024 season before returning to become one of the NFL’s most dangerous defensive players. He followed that comeback with an outstanding 2025 campaign and entered this season with enormous expectations.

Hutchinson has continued to be a difference-maker for Detroit, previously setting a franchise sack-streak record earlier this season.

Now, with the Lions already dealing with significant defensive injuries, losing Hutchinson for an extended period would be another massive setback.

What the Lions Have Confirmed About Aidan Hutchinson’s Knee Injury

There is still plenty that remains unknown about Hutchinson’s condition, and fans should not assume he has suffered a torn ACL based solely on a video assessment. The Lions have not announced the results of any medical testing or provided a definitive diagnosis.

For now, Detroit can only hope the injury is less serious than Chao fears. Unfortunately, his early assessment has given Lions fans another major reason to worry.