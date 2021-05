Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the South Bend Cubs beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps by a score of 12-10 but the 22 runs scored was not the most exciting part of the night for the fans in attendance.

As you are about to see, an insane brawl took place in the top of the 8th inning which featured a TinCaps player accidentally throwing and hitting his own teammate in the back of the head.

Check it out.