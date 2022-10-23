Uncategorized

Insane NFL Week 7 Betting Promo Codes: Unlock Huge Bonus Money

By David Esser
Another Sunday has arrived, which means football fans have a full slate of NFL games to look forward to. Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual fan looking to score some extra bonus cash this weekend, you’re not going to want to miss out on these four NFL Week 7 betting promo codes.

Keep reading to learn how you can claim and activate each offer today!

BetMGM$1,000 Risk-Free BetCLICK HERE
Caesars SportsbookUp to $1,250 on CaesarsCLICK HERE
DraftKings SportsbookBet $5, Get $200CLICK HERE
FanDuel Sportsbook$1,000 BonusCLICK HERE

Best NFL Week 7 Betting Promo Codes – BetMGM Sportsbook

The first offer that needs to be discussed comes from BetMGM Sportsbook — and it’s a good one. They’re offering a massive risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 to all new users who sign up and bet this weekend.

To claim this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code, simply create a new BetMGM account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Then, make an initial deposit and bet up to $1,000 which BetMGM will match and make risk-free.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NFL Week 7 Promo Code – Sign up and Claim $1,250 in Bonus Money

The largest offer available to be claimed this weekend, Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to claim up to $1,250 in bonus cash when they sign up and register.

Similar to BetMGM, all you have to do claim this incredible offer is create a new Caesars Sportsbook account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Then, make an initial deposit and bet up to $1,250 which Caesars will match and make “on them.”

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this offer today!

Top NFL Week 7 Betting Promo Code – Bet $5 to Win $200 With DraftKings Sportsbook

A little bit of a different offer compared to the first two, DraftKings Sportsbook has an exclusive promotion running for NFL games this season. You can win an easy $200 bonus by betting just $5!

To claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, sign up and register for a new account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Then, place a $5 single cash wager on a moneyline. If your bet wins, you will be awarded the $200 bonus. It’s that easy!

Click HERE or the banner below to claim.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code – Get up to $1,000 Back if You Don’t Win Your First Bet!

Last but most definitely not least, you can add another $1,000 in sign up bonuses to your betting portfolio this weekend by registering with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Simply sign up and create a new FanDuel account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Then, make an initial deposit and bet up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you will be able to get the $1,000 back via in-site credit.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim!

