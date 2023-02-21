Insecure Cowboys LB Micah Parsons trolls Detroit

There are a few choice words that are used to describe people who take to social media to troll other people. One of those words is, “insecure.” Well, that word perfectly describes Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Micah Parsons, who recently took to Twitter to troll Detroit. Parsons' tweet was in response to the news that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been trying to recruit Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey to come to the Motor City if he ends up being released. “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with [Jared] Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Micah Parsons trolls Detroit

As you can see in the tweet below, when Parsons came across the tweet about St. Brown recruiting Ramsey to come to the Lions, he decided to throw shade at Detroit.

“I'm sorry no one going from la to Detroit,” Parsons tweeted along with some laughing emojis.

I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/j9ejL3rvu8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 21, 2023

Why it Matters for Micah Parsons

The fact that Parsons felt the need to fire off the 5th-grade troll tweet above just shows how insecure he is as a human being and we hope he gets help to figure things out. Whether or not his tweet was directed at the Detroit Lions or the City of Detroit as a whole, it is obvious that Parsons does not realize that both the Lions and the city are on the rise and there is nothing he is going to do to stop them.

Bottom Line: Dallas hasn't accomplished more than the Lions since Parsons was born

Micah Parsons was born in 1999, and since then, the Cowboys have had the same amount of NFC Championship Game appearances as the Lions have had. ZERO.

Let's hope the Lions get a chance to play the Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs next season because if they do, they are going to make sure Parsons knows exactly what Detroit is all about… GRIT!