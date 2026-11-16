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Insider Gives Brutal Drake Maye Injury Update

Drake Maye injury update
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The New England Patriots’ nightmare in Germany may have just gotten a whole lot worse.

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After suffering a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Patriots have received devastating news regarding starting quarterback Drake Maye.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower-leg injury against Detroit and is expected to miss an extended period of time, potentially the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The report is a crushing development for a Patriots team that has already been struggling to stay in the AFC playoff race.

Ian Rapoport Delivers Concerning Drake Maye Injury Update

On Monday morning, Rapoport reported that Maye’s injury is believed to be serious enough to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

According to Rapoport’s report, published by NFL.com, Maye and the Patriots will seek additional medical information once they return to the United States, where further testing will determine how long he is out.

“It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season,” Rapoport reported.

Maye suffered the injury during New England’s opening offensive possession when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought him down for a sack.

As previously reported, the Patriots ruled Maye out against Detroit after he was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, the play also led to a devastating injury for Hutchinson, who hurt his right knee while celebrating the sack. NFL Network insiders Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Lions star is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, with the early prognosis not positive for a return this season, and Rapoport has since reported that the belief is a torn ACL, barring a surprising second opinion.

Patriots Facing Major Quarterback Uncertainty

Following Maye’s departure, New England turned to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who struggled to generate offense against Detroit’s defense.

According to CBS Boston’s November 16 report, Maye has returned from Germany and is expected to undergo further medical evaluation to determine the severity of his injury.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel did not provide a definitive diagnosis following Sunday’s defeat, explaining that additional testing would be necessary once the team returned to the United States.

What Comes Next for New England

New England enters its bye week with a 5-5 record before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.

While Maye has not officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Rapoport’s report makes it clear that the Patriots are facing the possibility of being without their starting quarterback for a significant stretch.

What began as one disastrous play for New England and Detroit could ultimately cost both teams two of their most important players for the remainder of the season.

Now, the Patriots can only hope that Maye’s upcoming medical evaluations provide better news than Monday’s initial report.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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