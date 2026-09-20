Insider Explains When Kelvin Sheppard’s Job Could Come Into Question

Kelvin Sheppard is not facing an imminent firing, according to Albert Breer.

But the national NFL insider believes the conversation could change if the Detroit Lions’ defensive problems continue.

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During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Breer assessed the Lions after their 41–31 loss to the Buffalo Bills and said more performances like that would put pressure on Sheppard. As Lions OnSI detailed from the discussion, Breer framed it as a conditional possibility, not inside information that Detroit is preparing to make a change.

“I think if we see a couple more of these performances, then you’re start you’re going to start to see Sheppard on the spot,” Breer said. “Now, like, to be fair to him, he’s a bright young coaching prospect, and the secondary has all kinds of issues.”

“I mean, you look at the run defense and the issues the run defense, they don’t have that same crutch that they have in the secondary with the front seven,” said Breer. “I think that there were some things some people I’ve talked to have pointed out to me people who really know this stuff, obviously about the way the defense looked last night, and it looked undisciplined. They lost contain a bunch.”

“I mean, I don’t like I’m not saying it’s likely or anything like that, but it’s worth at least considering at this point because this isn’t like a one-off,” Breer said. “The defense has been a little messy for a while now.”

That distinction matters. Detroit is 1–1, not 1–8. The Lions have played two games in five days, and their secondary has been forced to operate without key starters.

Still, a defense that surrendered 71 points across its first two games has given a national insider reason to raise the question.

The next response is what would matter most

Breer’s point was not that one bad night against Josh Allen should decide a coordinator’s future. Buffalo is capable of making even strong defenses look ordinary.

The concern is whether Detroit can correct the issues that appeared in both the Week 1 win over New Orleans and the Week 2 loss in Buffalo: explosive plays, communication breakdowns and failures to get off the field.

Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged after the Bills game that Detroit has substantial work to do.

“We just have to clean up a lot of things on defense right now, particularly in the back end.”

That is where the pressure Breer described would come from. If the Lions identify the problems, have additional time to prepare, then repeat the same mistakes against the Jets, the conversation naturally becomes more serious.

A coordinator is not judged only by the first breakdown. He is judged by whether his unit learns from it.

Detroit’s personnel context cannot be ignored

Sheppard is working with a defense missing safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both of whom began the season on Reserve/PUP. Detroit cannot activate either player for game action before Week 5.

That does not excuse blown coverages or a 203-yard Buffalo rushing performance. It does explain why the Lions have been asking new combinations to communicate in a defense that relies on aggression and coordinated coverage.

Derrick Barnes also pushed back on the idea that the coaching staff alone should absorb responsibility after Buffalo, saying the players must execute regardless of the call. His postgame message placed the obligation on the entire defense.

That is the fair context around Breer’s assessment: Sheppard’s defense has been bad, but the players have openly acknowledged their own mistakes.

The Jets game gives Detroit a chance to change the narrative

The Lions now have extra time before facing the New York Jets in Week 3.

That matters. Campbell said Detroit would use the longer break to take a deeper look at the issues that surfaced in the first two games. The next performance will provide a better measure of whether the problems are structural, personnel-driven or correctable execution failures.

Breer did not report that Campbell is considering a coordinator change. He described the circumstances that could eventually force the issue: continued poor defensive performances without visible improvement.

For now, Sheppard’s assignment is uncomplicated, if not easy.

Stop the explosives. Get aligned. Get off the field.

If Detroit does that, this conversation fades quickly. If it does not, Breer’s conditional warning will become harder to dismiss.