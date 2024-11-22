Insider Predicts 3 Additional Flips to Michigan Following Bryce Underwood News

After five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood shocked the college football world by flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan on Thursday, the Wolverines are now one of the most talked-about programs in the 2025 recruiting class. With the early signing period less than two weeks away, the ripple effect of Underwood’s decision is already being felt. Several uncommitted prospects and players committed to other programs are now reportedly considering Michigan as their new home.

In the wake of Underwood’s surprise pledge, On3’s Steve Wiltfong made three additional predictions via the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for future flips to Michigan. According to Wiltfong, Michigan could be on the verge of adding a standout cornerback, wide receiver, and linebacker to their already impressive 2025 class.

Potential Flips for Michigan

Wiltfong’s crystal ball predictions include four-star cornerback Alex Graham, four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, and four-star linebacker Bradley Gompers. Each of these players is currently committed to different programs, but the momentum from Underwood’s commitment could lead them to reconsider their options and flip to Michigan.

Alex Graham: 4-Star Cornerback

Alex Graham, a four-star cornerback, is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 class.

Graham's scouting report via 247Sports:

“A play-making defensive back prospect that began his prep career up in Detroit before transferring into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy ahead of junior season. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but looks to be pushing 6-foot with more of a stout build. Has experience working in both press-man and off coverage. Rather fluid with his backpedal and does a nice job of mirroring with his hips while trying to steer wide receivers towards the sidelines. Not one that usually shies away from contact and tends to embrace his role in run support. Lack of data points isn’t ideal, but he has looked the part as an 11th grader working opposite five-star corner Ellis Robinson IV, and did win a number of track and field awards as a youngster. Could carve out a role at a number of spots in the secondary. Must stay healthy having dealt with numerous injuries over the years, but has multi-year Power Five starter upside and tools to emerge as a difference-maker on the backend.”

Derek Meadows: 4-Star Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Derek Meadows has long been one of the top targets for college football programs, and Michigan has a chance to land him.

Meadows' scouting report via 247Sports:

“Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time.”

Bradley Gompers: 4-Star Linebacker

Bradley Gompers, a four-star linebacker, is another prospect that could be swayed by Underwood’s commitment to Michigan.

Gompers' scouting report via 247Sports:

“Three-phase impact playmaker for WPIAL 6A power program Pittsburgh Central Catholic at an estimated 6-foot-5, 215 pound billing. Missed the majority of his junior season due to a broken collarbone but has played at a Mr. PA Football level through nine games of his senior campaign. Senior season highlights are show-stopping in all three phases and include work at linebacker, wide receiver, tight end, and as an edge rusher. Above-the-rim basketball tape clearly translates on the gridiron. Arrives at the contact point with violent intentions but can also operate in space as a coverage defender. Schools seem to be split on tight end or linebacker at the next level as National Signing Day approaches. Should be viewed as a highly athletic well put together football player who reads the game on both sides of the ball at a high level. Lack of verified testing and measurement data isn’t ideal, but has the multi-sport indicators and playmaking prowess to suggest immense NFL Draft upside.”

Michigan’s Growing Recruiting Power

The commitment of Underwood to Michigan was already a game-changer for the program, and the potential flips of Graham, Meadows, and Gompers would add even more excitement to a class that’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about in recent memory. Underwood's decision to choose Michigan over LSU shows how serious the Wolverines are in competing at the highest level, and the additions of these three players would only strengthen the program's depth and future potential.

With less than two weeks until the early signing period, Michigan is in a prime position to land these top prospects and continue building on their success under head coach Sherrone Moore. If Wiltfong’s predictions come true, the Wolverines will have one of the most loaded recruiting classes in the country, setting the stage for years of success on the field.