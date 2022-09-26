Prior to a game in early August against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit News reporter Chris McCosky that he has no intention of retiring following the 2022 season and that his plan is to finish out his contract and hang up his cleats following the 2023 season.

“I’m not going to retire,” he said, pulling me away from a chat with Riley Greene. “Not until after next year when my contract is done. They didn’t understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

“I’m an animal,” he said, breaking into his superhero voice. “I’m a wild dog. I’m going to fight.”

Then, in a more serious tone, he said, “Next year is going to go way better. Next year I’m going to be right there.”

Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit Tigers

During the most recent episode of “The Corner” with A.J. Reilly, Detroit Tigers insider Lynn Henning was asked about what he believes new Tigers’ President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris‘ most important decision will be during the upcoming offseason.

Henning said that he believes the most important decision Harris will have to make involves Miguel Cabrera and thinks Miggy is currently playing his final games with the Tigers.

“I think they are going to come to an agreement… between Cabrera, whose pride does not really allow him to think about being less than the player he can be next year,” Henning said on The Corner. “So, I think he, his agent, the doctors, and the Tigers will come to a mutual agreement that there’s no point pushing this into 2023. Let’s satisfy the contract financially… the Tigers will have no issue there, and then let’s have a big Miguel Cabrera Day next spring, make it a weekend festival and send him out right.”

If Henning is correct, the last chance for Cabrera to play in front of Tigers fans at Comerica Park would be on Sunday, October 2.

