Monday, October 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Insider Reveals Detroit Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez’s Injury Update

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez provided quite the scare on Sunday when he was carted to the locker room during the Lions' dominant 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Rodriguez's injury isn't as severe as initially feared.

In a report shared Monday afternoon, Schultz tweeted that Rodriguez managed to avoid a high ankle sprain, a relief for Lions fans who have come to rely on the linebacker’s consistent play. Instead, Rodriguez aggravated an old ankle injury that, while still problematic, is reportedly not severe.

Schultz noted that the Lions’ linebacker is “likely to miss Week 9” against the Green Bay Packers, which could be a blow for Detroit's defense as they prepare for a crucial NFC North matchup. However, Rodriguez is expected to be ready to return in Week 10 when the Lions face the Houston Texans.

This update offers hope that Rodriguez won’t be sidelined for long. His anticipated quick recovery will be welcomed by a Lions defense that has dealt with injuries at various key positions throughout the season. In Rodriguez’s absence, Detroit will likely look to its depth to fill the gap as they gear up for the second half of what has been a strong season so far.

