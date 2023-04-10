Insider says Detroit Lions could select QB at No. 6

With the 2023 NFL Draft being just weeks away, there has been a ton of chatter about what the Detroit Lions will (or will not do) with the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round. With Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes once again making it clear that Jared Goff is their starter moving forward, not as many mock drafts have the Lions selecting a QB in the first round. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions could take a quarterback at No. 6.

Key Points

The Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round

Campbell and Holmes have made it clear that Goff is their QB

Albert Breer says the Lions could take a QB at No. 6

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Though Campbell and Holmes continue to state that Goff is their starting QB moving forward, neither has committed to him past his current contract, which goes through the 2024 season. If the Lions do end up using the No. 6 pick on a quarterback, it could mean that they intend on moving on from Goff when his contract is up.

According to Breer, the Lions could elect to take a QB with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

“Both the Lions and Raiders, sitting at Nos. 6 and 7, could take a quarterback. And the Raiders did make a late run at moving up to the first pick, just before Chicago moved it to Carolina. And really, this turn, with these two teams, could be where the QBs start to tumble. There’s a wide variance in opinions on Levis. After talking to teams the last few weeks, it seems like Richardson could slide further. So having four teams in a row that could take a QB, from picks 4 to 7, passing on either or both, could be an indicator of a long night for one or both of them.”

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions have an important decision to make

The Lions will have an extremely important decision to make when they are on the clock with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They could decide to take the best defensive player available, or they could make the decision to select Goff's eventual replacement. Depending on what Holmes decides to do in the first round could give a major hint as to what the Lions' intend to do with Goff in terms of their long-term plans.