Insider Suggests Lions QB Hendon Hooker Could Be Traded In Offseason

The Detroit Lions have been fortunate to hold on to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for as long as they have. Johnson, one of the most highly sought-after head coaching candidates in recent years, has helped elevate the Lions' offense to new heights. However, the expectation is that 2025 could be the year Johnson finally lands a head coaching gig, with multiple teams eyeing him as their next leader.

Currently, Johnson's top suitors are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders. While both the Jaguars and Bears have established quarterbacks, the Raiders are still looking for their long-term solution at the position. That raises an interesting possibility: Could Hendon Hooker, the Lions' backup quarterback, follow Johnson to Las Vegas if he takes the Raiders' job?

The Ben Johnson-Hendon Hooker Connection

Hendon Hooker has shown a lot of promise since joining the Lions, and his development under Johnson's system has been a significant part of his growth. Having been drafted as a potential future quarterback for Detroit, Hooker has had limited playing time behind Jared Goff, who is locked in as the Lions' starter for the foreseeable future. But if Johnson were to move on to a head coaching job with the Raiders, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Hooker could follow him, particularly if the Raiders don’t have a solidified quarterback situation.

In a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, insider Hondo Carpenter floated the idea of the Raiders trading for Hooker if they hire Johnson as their head coach. “Ben Johnson is clearly the No. 1 target [for the Raiders], so what would you trade for a Hendon Hooker?” Carpenter asked. “He’s got a couple years experience in the Ben Johnson system, so he comes in and competes, and you could still go draft a guy.”

A Logical Move for the Raiders

The idea of the Raiders acquiring Hooker makes sense from a strategic standpoint. Hooker, with his experience in Johnson's system, could provide a level of continuity for Las Vegas, offering a familiar face who knows how to run the offense. Even if the Raiders were to draft a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, having Hooker in the fold would give them a veteran option to compete with rookie talent and second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Given that Goff’s contract with Detroit runs through 2028, Hooker likely doesn't have a clear path to starting in Detroit. A move to Las Vegas could give him an opportunity to compete for a starting job or at least become a solid backup with the familiarity of Johnson’s offense.

Detroit’s Possible Path Forward

If Hooker were to be traded, it’s likely that the Lions would work with their backup quarterback to ensure a smooth transition. With two more years left on his rookie contract, Hooker still has time to develop and potentially earn a larger role elsewhere. The Lions would likely want to do right by Hooker, especially given the positive relationship and mentorship under Johnson.

For the Raiders, bringing in Hooker could provide an immediate boost to their quarterback room. He would have the chance to compete and potentially earn the starting job under a system he already knows. For Johnson, the opportunity to work with Hooker again would be a logical move, ensuring that his quarterback has the familiarity and confidence needed to thrive in Las Vegas.

Bottom Line

While the Detroit Lions would likely prefer to keep Hooker for their own future plans, the possibility of him following Ben Johnson to Las Vegas could benefit both parties. If the Raiders are looking to fill their quarterback spot while still focusing on long-term development, Hooker provides a perfect bridge option—one with a built-in advantage in Johnson’s offense. If this scenario plays out, expect the Lions to handle the situation with class, ensuring that Hooker gets a fair opportunity to compete for a starting role elsewhere. Whether Hooker stays in Detroit or makes the move to Las Vegas, his future remains bright as a promising quarterback in the NFL.