Instagram model accuses Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus of stealing from her

Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus is getting dragged through the mud right now by an ex-girlfriend who just so happens to be an Instagram model.

According to Emily Huff, Cephus not only cheated on her but also stole things from her home.

Here are some of the highlights. (Or lowlights)

Y’all be cheating on y’all girl with bitches who look up to y’all girl. Make it make sense. — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) April 30, 2021

Quintez Cephus is really a bitch in real life — Emily Huff (@_emily_huff) May 9, 2021

How many times do I have to say it?

NEVER DATE AN INSTAGRAM MODEL!!!