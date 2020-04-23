Instant reaction to Detroit Lions selecting Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick

Unfortunately, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn was unable to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Immediately following the pick, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on how Quinn handled the No. 3 pick.
Way to waste a chance to move down and get the same guy… sol
— Boz (@Boz161616) April 24, 2020
@Lions waste of a pick should of got Isaiah Simmons
— Braxton Birch (@Braxton1372) April 24, 2020
WE COULD HAVE TRADED DOWN AND GOTTEN THE SAME PLAYER
BOOB QUINN STRIKES AGAIN AND IS STILL THE WORST GM IN THE NFL
— Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) April 24, 2020
— Dylan (@DWhite2707) April 24, 2020
Welcome. And thank you for not messing that pick up, Lions.
— J Roze (@Det2UP) April 24, 2020
clearly they didn't like the returns on trade options. this is a great player who will add value right away
— You trash (@littleceasar__) April 24, 2020
BUST. JOKE OF AN ORGANIZATION.
— Joseph Miller (@JosephMiller48) April 24, 2020
FIRE QUINN ASAP, trade down and get the same player
— 💎 Don (@BigDon34) April 24, 2020