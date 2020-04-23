41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Instant reaction to Detroit Lions selecting Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick

Unfortunately, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn was unable to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Immediately following the pick, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on how Quinn handled the No. 3 pick.

 

 

 

By Arnold Powell
