Instant reaction to Detroit Lions 2 BIG ‘While you were sleeping’ moves

Good morning!

While many of you were sleeping, the Detroit Lions made a pair of big roster moves that should solidify a couple of positions for the 2021 season.

The first move came just before midnight with the Lions agreeing to sign free agent RB Jamaal Williams to a 2-year, $7.5 million deal. The second came just after midnight with a report that the Lions are trading the Los Angeles Rams for DT Michael Brockers.

Here is my instant reaction to each of these moves.

If you have been reading our articles over the past month or so, you know that multiple DSN writers have been preaching for the Lions to sign Williams to be D’Andre Swift’s wingman. Williams will be the thunder to Swift’s lightning and the duo, along with Kerryon Johnson, will be a load for opposing defenses to game plan for. Not only has Williams proven that he can gain yards on the ground as a banger (4.2 yards per carry in 2020) but he also has been an asset in the passing game as he caught 70 passes for the Green Bay Packers over the past two seasons.

GRADE: A

This is a move that came out of nowhere but it is a welcome addition to a Lions defensive line that struggled in 2020. Brockers, a former 1st Round pick, is known more as a run-stopper but he has also shown the ability to rush the passer as he posted 5 sacks and 10 QB hits in 15 games with the Rams in 2020. Brockers may be on the wrong side of 30-years-old, but he may be just what the doctor ordered for the Lions defensive line.

GRADE: Incomplete (we do not yet know what the Lions gave up to acquire Brockers, or how much of his contract the Lions will have to take on)

Nation, what do you think about these moves by the Lions?