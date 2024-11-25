Investigation of Lions WR Jameson Williams Concludes; Statement Released

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has concluded its investigation into Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and announced that no concealed weapons charges will be filed against him, stemming from a traffic stop on October 8. The investigation has been the subject of much speculation, but it has now officially come to a close.

According to a statement released by Prosecutor Kym Worthy, the decision was made after reviewing the facts of the case thoroughly and objectively. Worthy emphasized that the investigation did not take Jameons Williams' status as a professional athlete into account, confirming that all decisions were based solely on the facts and the law. Here is the full statement from Kym Worthy:

“We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.”

No concealed weapons charges will be issued against #Lions WR Jameson Williams, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, stemming from his traffic stop on Oct. 8. Here is the full statement from Prosecutor Kym Worthy. pic.twitter.com/c9jA1Ny4Z8 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 25, 2024

Further Clarification on the Jameson Williams Case

While the case has been resolved, Prosecutor Kym Worthy also offered further clarification about the legal complexities involved:

“While no case has identical facts, we can look at similar facts, if possible, to aid us in our decision making. We really could not recall any case that had facts that mirrored this case. Every case is fact specific. As always, we apply the alleged facts to the existing law. And the applicable law and its accompanying legislative history is far from clear.”

“We had a team of experienced lawyers look at this case – as we often do – especially when the law is unclear or unsettled. We all agreed that this decision is the right and just one. And I am personally certain that the right decision has been made with these specific and unique set of facts.”

Worthy also addressed the issue of control over the firearm in this particular case, stating:

“The CPL holder here was the driver and had care, custody, and control of the car. Guidance is needed for the future on how many weapons can a valid CPL say that they have control over? Despite all of this, if Mr. Williams had the gun on his person, he would have been charged.”

Looking Ahead

In closing, Worthy urged Michigan lawmakers to provide further guidance on these types of legal matters:

“I urge the legislature to immediately look closely at this law so that the prosecutors in Michigan can have steady and meaningful guidance in the future,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

More from Prosecutor Kym Worthy on #Lions’ Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/tdaniGmIOL — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 25, 2024

With this legal matter behind him, Jameson Williams is now able to refocus on his football career, while the Lions continue their pursuit of success in the 2024 season.