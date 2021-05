Sharing is caring!

According to a report from TMZ, Iowa basketball’s all-time 3-point leader Jordan Bohannon has been seriously injured in a bar attack.

From TMZ:

Now, school officials say the 23-year-old is “recovering well” after suffering a “serious head injury” during the incident … and police are now involved.

The video shows Bohannon hanging outside at DC’s Sports Bar bar in Iowa City when suddenly he was blindsided with a brutal shot to the face.We wish Jordan the best of luck as he recovers from his injuries. Jordan Bohannon fight video. This is literally the scene at bar close almost every night in Iowa city. Jordan’s crew gotta do a better job looking out for their boy he got KTFO. pic.twitter.com/e4bCMOpXnu — Punchface VIP (@thechovanone) May 24, 2021