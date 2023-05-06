The Detroit Lions are in need of a reliable backup quarterback and GM Brad Holmes has recently made it clear that the team will be adding another QB to the mix before training camp begins, which has sparked rumors that they may consider former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Is a former Super Bowl MVP the solution for Detroit Lions?

Foles is coming off a terrible season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he failed to throw a touchdown pass in two starts and tossed four interceptions. This raises the question of whether he is a viable option for the Lions to consider as a backup to Jared Goff.

- Advertisement -

On the one hand, Foles has a strong track record as a backup quarterback in the NFL. In 2017, he stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, earning MVP honors along the way. He also has significant arm talent and has played for six different teams, which gives him plenty of scheme versatility.

However, Foles' recent performances have been underwhelming. He has won just three of his past 11 starts and has seen his arm talent decline in recent years. While he would be a good presence in the quarterbacks' room and could potentially mentor the team's rookie backup Hendon Hooker, there may be more reliable options available for the short term, such as Teddy Bridgewater.

Bottom Line: There are better options than Foles

Regardless of who they ultimately choose as their backup, the Detroit Lions need someone who can step in and perform if Goff were to go down with an injury. While Foles has a great Super Bowl pedigree and a wealth of experience, his recent struggles suggest that he may not be the solution that the Lions are looking for. With that being said, I am going to continue for the Lions to sign Bridgewater.