Is Alex Orji the Right Man to Succeed J.J. McCarthy at Quarterback for Michigan Football?





With J.J. McCarthy set to enter the NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines are searching for their next starting quarterback, and Alex Orji appears to be a strong contender. Orji showcased his potential not only during the Spring Game with a 13-for-18 passing performance and a rushing touchdown but also at a youth camp he co-headlined with Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles in Detroit.

Alex Orji: Leading by Example

Alex Orji, who was joined by teammates like Semaj Morgan, Nick Marsh, Jayden Denegal, and Ben Hall, led a quarterbacks camp, emphasizing teamwork and sportsmanship. “You support who you support, but at the end of the day, we all wanna see each other get better,” Orji said. His leadership at the camp highlights his commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative team environment.

As Michigan progresses towards fall camp, Orji is preparing to compete against Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, and Jadyn Davis. Unlike his peers, Orji already has non-garbage-time snaps, largely due to his prowess as a runner. Michigan coaches have praised his key performance indicators (KPIs), particularly his athletic ability.

Focus on Improvement

Alex Orji’s focus over the summer has been improving his leadership, accuracy, and touch as a passer. He has connected with teammate Donovan Edwards to enhance his ability to lead both vocally and privately. “I think that by the time the Fresno State rolls up in Ann Arbor, it’ll be a great day for us,” he said. His dedication to improvement is evident as he works tirelessly to hone his skills.

Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell noted that the offense would be tailor-made for whoever takes the snap. Orji reiterated this sentiment, highlighting the comprehensive knowledge of the playbook fostered under Campbell’s instruction. This adaptability ensures that the team will be well-prepared regardless of who wins the starting job.

Commitment to Excellence

While Orji acknowledges he is not yet fully prepared for the season, his commitment to daily improvement remains strong. “If I keep stacking great days, I think that by the time the Fresno State rolls up in Ann Arbor, it’ll be a great day for us,” he said. His determination and work ethic are key components of his potential success.

As the countdown to the season continues, all eyes will be on Orji and his competitors, each vying for the opportunity to lead the Wolverines in their national championship defense. The competition for the starting quarterback position is intense, and Orji’s progress will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.