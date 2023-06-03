Is Amon-Ra St. Brown the best slot receiver in football?

With a whopping 196 receptions in his first two seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League. Despite primarily playing in the slot receiver position, St. Brown's production and impact have been exceptional. Braxton Howard of Pro Football Pro Football Focus ranks St. Brown second among the most productive slot receivers of the 2022 season based on yards per route run.

Key Points

St. Brown also earned the highest PFF receiving grade among the listed slot receivers and the third-highest grade among all wide receivers last year. Despite his lower average depth of target, if he receives more downfield opportunities, St. Brown has the potential to reach another level of performance in his third season, solidifying his position as an elite slot receiver.

From Pro Football Focus:

St. Brown had an incredible breakout season in 2022, staving off the dreaded “sophomore slump.” Among the talented wideouts on this list, St. Brown had the highest receiving grade with a 90.4, which trailed only Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.

With one of the lowest average depth of target figures in the league (6.7), St. Brown showed that he just needs the ball in his hands, as his 544 yards after catch ranked top 10 in the NFL.

Bottom Line – A Shining Star

St. Brown's remarkable performance as a slot receiver has elevated him to the upper echelons of the NFL. His impressive statistics, combined with his desire to expand his role and contribute more downfield, make him an exciting player to watch. While the debate about the best slot receiver in the league may continue, St. Brown's skills, consistency, and potential for growth solidify his position among the top contenders for that title. As the young receiver continues to develop and make his mark in the NFL, the future looks bright for both him and the Detroit Lions.