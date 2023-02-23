Is Andrew Copp the Solution to Detroit Red Wings’ Second Center Problem?

The Detroit Red Wings have been searching for a reliable second-line center to complement captain Dylan Larkin since Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg parted ways with the organization. The Red Wings hoped Andrew Copp, whom they signed to a five-year deal worth $28.125 million, would fill that role, but he has yet to deliver. Despite averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time over the last ten games, Copp has only managed two assists and nine shots on goal, and his overall performance has been inconsistent. The lack of a dependable second center has left the Red Wings struggling to build a strong team, and they will need to address this issue over the offseason.

Why it matters – Copp continues to struggle after surgery

Copp's offensive production, Corsi For Percentage, and Relative Corsi For Percentage this season have been the worst of his career.

The Big Picture: The importance of a strong second-line center

Andrew Copp By the Numbers

Andrew Copp has recorded just five goals and 28 points over 56 games with the Detroit Red Wings this season.

Copp's Relative Corsi For Percentage this season is -5.6, the second-worst of his career, and his Corsi For Percentage is the worst at 43.1.

Copp's 0.3 goals per 60 minutes are the worst of his career, and his 1.7 points per 60 minutes are the worst since his 1.4 mark in 2019-20.

Despite slowly gaining back his confidence, Andrew Copp's performance with the Detroit Red Wings has been disappointing this season. The numbers speak for themselves, as his offensive production, Corsi For Percentage, and Relative Corsi For Percentage are the worst of his career. Additionally, his 0.3 goals per 60 minutes and 1.7 points per 60 minutes are the worst he has had in recent seasons. As a player who was signed to be the second-line center for the Red Wings, these stats are far from ideal.

Copp's lack of consistent production has made it clear that the Red Wings need to find a different solution for their second-line center position. Until they find a player who can consistently produce at that position, the team will continue to struggle to build a strong team around Dylan Larkin.

The Bottom Line – The Detroit Red Wings need to find their second-line Center

The Detroit Red Wings have struggled to find a reliable second-line center to complement their captain Dylan Larkin. While Andrew Copp was signed to fill the role, he has been inconsistent and has not delivered as expected. The lack of a dependable second center has left the Red Wings struggling to build a strong team, and they will need to address this issue over the offseason. The importance of having a strong one-two punch at Center cannot be overstated, and the Red Wings must find a solution to this problem to be contenders in the future.