Is Dan Campbell About to Make a Questionable Hire?

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are working to make John Morton their next offensive coordinator, and it seems the move is imminent. Morton, currently the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, has garnered attention after being linked to the Lions’ offensive coordinator job. However, as Detroit fans anticipate this decision, there are some concerns about his past performance and the implications it could have on the Lions' offensive future.

A Controversial Departure from the Jets

Morton’s time as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator came to an end after the 2017 season, and the circumstances surrounding his firing raised some eyebrows. Reports from notable figures like Rich Cimini of ESPN explained that Jets head coach Todd Bowles was dissatisfied with Morton’s pass-heavy approach, which failed to utilize the team’s running game effectively. One Jets player even criticized Morton for trying to model the Jets’ offense after the New Orleans Saints, where he had previously worked, despite not having the same offensive personnel. The Jets' inability to establish a balanced attack led to tension among players and coaches.

Internal Tensions and Adaptability Concerns

Further reports from Manish Mehta, Brian Costello, and Albert Breer shed light on Morton’s strained relationships within the Jets’ organization. Morton’s insistence on passing the ball, even in adverse conditions or during crucial moments, drew criticism from players such as Matt Forte. His inability to adapt his play-calling, especially in the second half of games, led to questions about his strategic flexibility. Additionally, Morton’s reluctance to establish a solid running game even when instructed to control the clock raised doubts about his approach to offensive football.

From Albert Breer:

First, Morton’s relationships with coaches and players quickly grew frosty, and let to internal issues. Second, he was reluctant to run the ball, even when Todd Bowles’ directive was to control the clock. And third, his ability to adapt on the fly became an issue. Morton, for the most part, was fine in the first half of games, when he was working off a script. Later in games, though, when coaches have to improvise, the offense’s production tailed off. Now, if you add all of that to the fact Morton was Bowles’ third choice (behind Lions quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo) last spring, you can understand why everyone knew the score over the final weeks of the season. By then, Jon Gruden was lining up staff for his return and perception in the Jets building was that Morton was angling for a job with him.

Positive Contributions During His Time in Detroit

Despite these concerns from Morton’s tenure in New York, there are also positive reports from his time in Detroit. Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Morton for his role as a senior offensive assistant in 2022, noting his impact on current passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Morton helped shape the Lions' offensive strategy and contributed to the growth of key players. His work in Detroit has built a foundation for the team’s current offensive system.

“John Morton, man, Johnny was – Johnny’s a superstar now and there’s a number of things that he did for us last year that are things that we’ve kept,” Campbell said. “And I really feel like that helped Tanner as well. And he took a lot of that, and he learned from that, and he’s grown from that.”

During the 2021 coaching search, Morton was even considered for the Lions’ offensive coordinator position, though Ben Johnson ultimately got the job. This suggests that Campbell has long viewed Morton as a valuable asset to the team.

The Bottom Line: Will Morton Fit in Detroit?

While some Lions fans may have concerns about Morton’s past struggles, it’s clear that Campbell has a strong sense of trust in him. Their shared history and Campbell’s belief in Morton’s abilities suggest that this decision may ultimately be a good fit for the Lions’ offense. As the coaching staff continues to evolve, Campbell’s judgment will be key in shaping the future of Detroit’s offensive strategy.

Though there are valid concerns about Morton’s past, if Campbell believes in him, it’s worth trusting that judgment. As always, only time will tell if this hire will pay off for the Lions.