Is David Montgomery Out For The Season? Dan Campbell Weighs In

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed some heartbreaking news for the team and fans alike. Running back David Montgomery will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after sustaining an ACL injury during the Lions' 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Campbell spoke to the media just moments ago, and shared that Montgomery will need surgery to repair the injury. “It looks like he's gonna require surgery, that'll put him out for the rest of the year,” Campbell said. “He had gotten it at some point yesterday in that game… I mean, David's so tough, man, he continued to play through, and then got it checked out today, and realized that's what it was.”

Montgomery's toughness was evident, as he played through the pain during the game before seeking medical attention. His commitment to the team and his competitive spirit have been a major asset to the Lions this season. Campbell praised his running back, calling him “the ultimate teammate, the ultimate competitor.”

A Major Loss for the Lions

Montgomery has been an integral part of the Lions' offense, providing balance and physicality in the backfield. His loss is significant, especially with the Lions in the middle of a playoff race. “We're gonna miss him, man,” Campbell added. “He's another one of these guys that got us to this position, helped get us to where we're at.”

With Montgomery out for the remainder of the season, the Lions will now look to their depth at running back, including rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, to help carry the load in the final stretch of the regular season and beyond. Campbell expressed that the rest of the team owes it to Montgomery to continue fighting for a playoff spot and to make sure his efforts weren’t in vain.

“The rest of us, we owe him to keep going, and make sure that wasn't in vain,” Campbell said.

As the Lions move forward without Montgomery, they’ll need to adjust to his absence, but Campbell’s message was clear: the team must stay focused on the bigger picture and keep pushing toward their playoff goals in honor of Montgomery's contributions.