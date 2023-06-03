DT Levi Onwuzurike, the Detroit Lions‘ second-round pick in 2021, has encountered a series of setbacks that raise concerns about his future with the team. Throughout his rookie season, he struggled with a back injury that limited his playing time. Unfortunately, the injury bug persisted as he suffered another back injury early in last year's training camp, ultimately leading to season-ending surgery.

Is Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike on his way out?

Recent updates on Onwuzurike's progress have been scarce, leaving fans and analysts uncertain about his status. Head coach Dan Campbell‘s comments during OTAs shed some light on the situation. While Onwuzurike is participating in limited activities and running, Campbell mentioned that the young defensive tackle has only recently begun running on the grass. The team is cautiously monitoring his recovery, without a clear timeline for his return.

Bottom Line – A Waiting Game for Onwuzurike

The Lions' hope is to have Onwuzurike back on the field for training camp, but the uncertainty surrounding his back injury raises doubts about when, or even if, he will be fully fit. Back injuries can be tricky and often require time to heal properly. In the worst-case scenario, if he fails to regain full health, the team may have to consider an injury settlement or make a tough decision about his roster spot. Onwuzurike's potential departure would leave the Lions with one less option on their defensive line.