The fact that the Detroit Lions were willing to trade up 20 spots in the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Jameson Williams proves they believe he will eventually be a game-changer on the offensive side of the ball.

Well, the odds have been released for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and many Lions fans feel that Williams is being disrespected.

As you can see below, according to BetOnline, Williams currently has the 10th best odds at +1400 to win the award.

Is Detroit Lions Jameson Williams already being disrespected?

No.

Folks, Williams is coming off a significant knee injury and there is a chance that he does not play in all 17 games during his rookie season. Heck, even if Williams is somehow ready to go full speed by the time training camp begins, he will still need some time to get back into football shape.

In either of the scenarios listed above, it will be difficult for Williams to post the stats that other players with better odds could post during their rookie campaigns.

These odds are not disrespectful to Williams at all, they are simply taking into consideration that he could play fewer games than many of his counterparts who have better odds.

