Is Detroit Lions scoring pace a sign they will win the Super Bowl?

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead before eventually holding on for a 36-27 win at Ford Field over the Washington Commanders.
By scoring 36 points, it is now the third game in a row dating back to last season that the Lions have scored 35 or more points in a game.
According to NFL Research, this is the Lions’ longest streak of scoring 35 or more points since they did so in 4-straight games from 1952-1953.
As noted by NFL Research, the Lions won the NFL Championship in each of those seasons.
Is the Detroit Lions‘ current scoring pace a sign that they will win the Super Bowl? Well, let’s not get crazy. But, I do know one thing. If they can score 35 points per game for the season, they are going to win a lot of football games!
The #Lions have scored 35+ points in 3 straight games, their longest streak since doing so 4 straight times from 1952-1953.
The Lions won the NFL Championship each of those seasons. #OnePride @Lions
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 18, 2022