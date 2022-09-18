Is Detroit Lions scoring pace a sign they will win the Super Bowl?

Does this mean the Lions will win the Super Bowl?

It is the third game in a row the Lions have scored 35 or more points

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead before eventually holding on for a 36-27 win at Ford Field over the Washington Commanders.

By scoring 36 points, it is now the third game in a row dating back to last season that the Lions have scored 35 or more points in a game.

According to NFL Research, this is the Lions’ longest streak of scoring 35 or more points since they did so in 4-straight games from 1952-1953.

As noted by NFL Research, the Lions won the NFL Championship in each of those seasons.

Is the Detroit Lions‘ current scoring pace a sign that they will win the Super Bowl? Well, let’s not get crazy. But, I do know one thing. If they can score 35 points per game for the season, they are going to win a lot of football games!